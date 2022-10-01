Lillie Jacqulyn (Jackie) Baker Scudder, 86, of Grant, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022.
Mrs. Scudder was born on Dec. 10, 1935, in New Middleton.
She was one of 12 children born to the late Howard Scoba (Scobie) Baker and Janie Ethleen Bilbrey Baker.
She was also preceded in death by five siblings — Bobby Ray Baker, Maxine (Fred Donald) Baird, Johnny Howard Baker, Richard Baker and Sally Clayton.
She graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1953.
She was married to Charles Edward Scudder on Dec. 20, 1952, and he preceded her on March 31, 2019, after being married for more than 66 years.
She retired from Texas Boot and was a member of New Middleton United Methodist Church and also attended Grant Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Scudder is survived by: her children, Vicki (Roger) Lowe of Smyrna, Wendy Scudder of Nashville, Charlcie (Brent) Finley of Lebanon, Charles Edward Scudder, Jr., of Grant: grandchildren, Jaime (Aleksei Merkushev) Lowe, Casey (Whitney) Lowe, Samantha (Austin) Cole; great-grandchildren, Brayden Lowe, Kylah Lowe; siblings, Patsy (Joe) Vance of Lebanon, Carolyn (Terry) Nickins of Hendersonville, Nancy Dolphin of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Becky (Joe) Kurtyka of Dover, Deleware, Jim (Elaine) Baker of Gordonsville, Tom (Cathy) Baker of Atlanta, Georgia; and brother-in-law, Ronnie (Theresa) Scudder of Carthage.
Funeral services for Mrs. Scudder were conducted on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the Gordonsville chapel of Bass Funeral Homes, with Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment followed in Gordonsville Cemetery.
Visitation with the Scudder family was held at the Gordonsville chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday after 10 a.m.
The Scudder family requested donations in her memory be made to Avalon Hospice.
