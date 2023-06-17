Funeral service for Lillie Smith Adkins will be 2 p.m. on Monday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with pastor Jeff Pratt officiating.
Funeral service for Lillie Smith Adkins will be 2 p.m. on Monday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with pastor Jeff Pratt officiating.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Monday from noon until 2 p.m.
Mrs. Adkins, 91, of Lebanon, passed away on June 16, 2023, at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Overton County, she is the daughter of the late Johnny Harold and Effie Cooper Smith.
She was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Adkins on Jan. 6, 2007, and a sister, Roxie Little.
She is survived by: three daughters, Faye (Robert) Huddleston, Brenda (Morris) Shankle, Debby (Roger) Marks; step-daughter, Polly (John) Hasting; five grandchildren, Steve Greene, Nicole (Ryan) Taylor, Kelly (Chase) Harper, Dawn (Ritchie) Mason, Nathan (Madison) Marks; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Harper, Charleigh Harper, Mackenzie (Chandler) Haynes; great-great-grandchild, Kingsley Haynes; brother, Elzie (Nancy) Smith; along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Steve Greene, Roger Marks, Morris Shankle, Chase Harper, Charles Lind, Roger Smith, and David Owens.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
