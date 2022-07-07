Services for Linda Ann Baker Abston, 71, will be held on Thursday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents — Ernest and Catherine Searcy — and her husband, Donald Abston.
Survivors include: sisters and brothers, Thelma (Teddy) Garrett of
Lebanon, Robert “Dennis” (Lethia) Hancock of Chapel Hill, Betty Jo Majors of Nashville, Josephine Hancock of Nashville, Michael Hancock of Nashville, Mary Catherine (Michael) Wilson of Nashville, Larry (Rick) Cook of Atlanta, Georgia, Loretta (Mark) Lynn of Lavergne; three daughters, Shantese (Tim) Marchbanks, Stacy Abston, Danielle Abston; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three aunts, Beatrice Stewart, Peggy Akerson, Bettie Lou (George) Redmond; uncle, Riley (Anna) Clemmons; brother-in-law, Jimmy Martin; devoted sister-in-law, Odelia Bender; and devoted nieces, Antoinette Searcy-Bostic, Cliffordene Brooks; bonus daughter and niece, Cathy
Bender (who she fondly referred to as her guardian angel); along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the Hills Tabernacle Primitive Baptist Church family.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
