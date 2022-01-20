Funeral services for Linda Bonner Yearwood will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rob DeWitt officiating. Interment will be held in Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service begins at Ligon & Bobo.
Miss Yearwood, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Born on April 26, 1949, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Robert Bonner and Eva Lynch Goodrich. She worked at Oscar Meyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters — Lucy Davis, Roberta Jones, Sandy Jane Heathman, Brenda Sue Simmons, Beverly Jean Lain, Patricia Bonner and Katherine Eldridge.
She is survived by: her daughter, Misty (Patrick) Severs; son, Alan Troy Fisher; grandchildren, Autumn (Brandon) Wright, Christine Fisher, Aubrey Severs, Quinn Severs, Tessa Severs, Emma Severs, Megan Severs; and special niece, Denise (David) Butterworth, along with their girls, Katie and Kayla.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
