Linda Carothers was born in 1944 in rural Houston County.
Linda died in Crossville on July 31, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 6:14 am
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 6:14 am
Linda Carothers was born in 1944 in rural Houston County.
Linda died in Crossville on July 31, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
She grew up on a farm with her parents, Arthur and Sarah Tanner, and her five sisters — Donna, Nina Dean, Doris, Martha, and Lois.
She graduated from Houston County High School in 1962, excelling in shorthand and typing.
After moving to Nashville, she became a legal secretary. Then, upon completing training on the stenograph shorthand machine, she fulfilled a dream of becoming an official court stenographer for the 15th Judicial District of Tennessee.
In the meantime, she met and married Paul Carothers. They were blessed with two children, Dennis and Paula.
She retired in 2005 and moved to Lake Tansi in Cumberland County. There, she threw herself into her new community, making a multitude of friends and doing good. She was active in the Exchange Club, where — for years — she cooked the smoked, pulled-pork barbeque for the annual golf tournament, a major fundraising event. She was the co-initiator of the Margarita Open, an annual fun golf event for ladies. She was chair of the Lake Tansi Recreation Committee.
She was a listening post and a dependable friend for anyone who needed one … and there were many.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Donna Shelden and Martha Pulley.
She is survived by: her husband, Paul; son, Dennis (Traci); daughter, Paula Langford (Scott); five grandchildren, Eryn Younger (Aubrey), Taylor Langford, Bobbye Carothers, Colton Langford, Jennie Langford; three great-grandchildren, Shelbye Jones, Nolan Younger, Julie Younger; sisters, Nina Dean Galland, Doris Thompson, Lois Tanner; along with a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lake Tansi Village Thunderbird Center on Sept. 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.