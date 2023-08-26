Linda Carrell Pruitte, 80, of Lebanon passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at the Pavilion Assisted Living.
Born in Davidson County on Dec. 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Hershel McKinley Carrell and Thelma Binkley Carrell.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 10:07 am
Linda Carrell Pruitte, 80, of Lebanon passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at the Pavilion Assisted Living.
Born in Davidson County on Dec. 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Hershel McKinley Carrell and Thelma Binkley Carrell.
She retired from Hartmann Luggage.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert Lee Pruitte; daughter-in-law, Susan Moore Pruitte; sisters, Dorothy Drew, Egilda Crowell, Lorene Carrell, Betty Jean Ballentine, Frances May, Patricia Carrell; brothers, Donald Carrell, Robert Carrell, Claude Carrell and Johnny Carrell.
She is survived by: her son, Bobby L. Pruitte; four grandchildren, Michele Oswald, Zachary (Shelby) Pruitte, Ethan Pruitte, Jesse Pruitte; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Cynthia Chadwick, Theresa Murray, Elizabeth Bailey; and brothers, Edward Carrell and Charles Carrell.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are Bruce Pruitte, Ricky Hardin, Mike Hardin, Willie Burton, Chris Burton and Ethan Pruitte. Jesse Pruitte is an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
