Linda Hubler Bauersachs, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 15, 2021.
Born in Pinckneyville, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Bessie Dodillet Hubler.
She was a teacher for 47 years, having taught at Cahokia (Illinois) High School, Steeleville (Illinois) High School, Lebanon High School and Wilson County Adult High School.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 59 years, Larry Dale Bauersachs on Dec. 23, 2017; a son, David Bauersachs; and three sisters, Dorothy Montonye, Evelyn Magill and Betty Knapp.
She is survived by: two children, Michael Dale (Lisa) Bauersachs, Susan Elaine (Tracy) Hankins; daughter-in-law, Connie Bauersachs; three grandchildren, Matthew Dale (Amber) Bauersachs, Justin Thomas (Anne Cabell) Bauersachs, MacKenzie Bauersachs; great-granddaughter, Magnolia Yvonne Bauersachs; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. from Wilson’s Funeral Home in Steeleville, with Kevin Carrothers officiating. Interment will be held in Cutler Cemetery in Cutler, Illinois.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon, on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home and one hour before the funeral service on Monday.
Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s
Home or to the Cutler Cemetery Fund.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
