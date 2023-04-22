Linda Humes Pedigo, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on April 20, 2023 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Wilson and Cora Corley; husband, William Humes; brothers, Robert Corley, James Corley, Donald Corley; and sisters, Dimple Huffines, Reba Jernigan and Charlotte Corley.
She is survived by: her children, Jimmy (Virginia) Allison, Lisa Allison, Ricky (Lila) Humes; sisters, Floye Sloan, Brenda Humes, Sarah Turk; grandchildren, Travis (Sarah) Hawkins, Kayla (Dylan) Parker, Levi Humes, Blake Humes, Tim Johnston; great-grandchildren, Jace Parker, Noah Parker, Ivory Humes, Austin Humes; along with several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mrs. Pedigo retired from TRW. She had also worked at Robertshaw LuxClock, Bradley Candy Company and Walmart.
She loved watching Kentucky Wildcat men’s basketball and walking at the park. She also enjoyed her outdoor oasis, tending to her flowers and wildlife.
Funeral services will be held at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon on Monday at 2 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Allison, Ricky Humes, Travis Hawkins, Dylan Parker, Matthew Humes, and Houston Humes.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
