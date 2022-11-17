Linda (White) Ridgeway, 71, formerly of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died on Nov. 13, 2022, at her home in Lebanon after a lengthy illness.
Linda was the daughter of the late Andrew White and Louise Conley White, who survives.
She was preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Barney Conley and Lottie Langdon, Conley Cox and her step-grandfather, Will Cox; paternal grandparents, Ottie White and Hattie Long White; and two sisters, Kathie White and Sandra Davis.
She is survived by: her husband, Albert Ridgeway; three children, Al Rideway (Sharon), Amy Cortee (Wayne), Amanda Sheer (Mike); six grandchildren, Austin Ridgeway, Skylar Ridgeway, Samantha Calvetti, Megan Cartee, Chase Rideway, Makayla Sheer; one great-grandchild, A.J. Ridgeway; and one sister, Shirley Jones (Mike).
Linda was a 1969 graduate of Warren Central (Kentucky) High School and a former Alvaton (Kentucky) student.
She was a retired employee of J.C. Penney.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and she loved the Christmas season.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Wilson County Memorial Park Cemetery.
