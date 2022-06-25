Linda Crockett, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on June 21, 2022.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Linda Lea Crockett was born in Lebanon to Pauline Gentry and Robert Harry Lea, Jr.
She married Hinton “Buzz” Crockett and created a beautiful home for him and their family.
She enjoyed raising their children, reading, gardening, and sewing.
After her children made her a grandmother, she enjoyed being “Granny” to her grandbabies.
She is survived by: her husband of 56 years, Hinton “Buzz” Crockett; children, Amy (Mike) Haverstick, Jonathan (Beckie) Crockett, Angela (Marcus) Williamson; grandchildren, Cullen Haverstick, Ethan Haverstick, Raylea Crockett, Caysie Crockett, Makensie Crockett, Clarke Williamson, Jace Williamson; and sister, Beverly Lea (Lee) Henken.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pauline Gentry Lea and Harry Lea, Jr.
Memorial donations in her name can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
