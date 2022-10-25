Linda Marsh passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, at age 84.
Linda Rae Marsh was born in Granville to Christine Young and Douglas Watts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:21 pm
Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:21 pm
Linda Marsh passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, at age 84.
Linda Rae Marsh was born in Granville to Christine Young and Douglas Watts.
She owned and operated her own floral business.
Another talent was hairstyling. She was in the first graduating class from barber school.
Mrs. Marsh enjoyed reading, fishing and watching football, especially the Tennessee Titans.
She was a member of Chestnut Mound Baptist Church.
Mrs. Marsh is survived by: her son, Michael (Tara) Marsh; grandchildren, Lorie (Lee) Jacobs, Hunter Marsh, Hannah Marsh; and great-grandchildren, Owen Jacobs and Charley Jacobs.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Grady Marsh; son, Gregory Marsh; parents, Christine and Douglas Watts; and siblings, Melvin Watts, Loyd Watts, Myra Kirkham, Jean Robins, and Faye Wilson.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.