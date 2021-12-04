Linda Rhea Waggoner, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 1, 2021.
Linda was a wonderful woman who will be greatly missed.
She loved the Lord and was a member of Faith is the Victory Church in Mt. Juliet.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Enoch Ray and Mary Ellen Denny; sister, Pam McClanahan; and aunt, Marie James.
She was survived by: her loving husband of 42 years, Carson Waggoner; children, Brad (Kathy) Dickens, Josh (Jessica) Waggoner; and grandchildren, Alex Dickens, Olivia Dickens, Ava Waggoner, Emma Grace Waggoner and Knox Waggoner.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, with Bill McRay and Brian Cowan officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
The visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Monday from noon at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet until time of service at 1 p.m.
Arrangements were handled by Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. 615-758-5459, 615-758-8818 (obituary line), www.
