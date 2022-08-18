Graveside service for Linda Walker will be 10 a.m. on Thursday at Caraway Cemetery, with James Beckham and James Whitaker officiating. Visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Linda, 64, of Gladeville, passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, at her home.
Born on March 4, 1958, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Walter William “Buster” Walker and Essie Clara Kelley Walker.
She grew up on the family farm in Gladeville with her 17 siblings.
Linda spent many summers at the Glade ballpark playing softball with her family and friends.
She was a 1976 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was a member of the Church of Christ.
You could find Linda every Saturday at the Lebanon Farmers Market or watching the University of Alabama football program.
When she wasn’t cheering on her beloved Alabama Crimson Tide, she enjoyed spending time with her family, whom she adored.
She worked more than 30 years for the Wilson County School System, serving as kids’ club director and an aide in a special education classroom. She also enjoyed working with the special needs basketball league on Saturdays.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie.
She leaves behind: seven brothers, Clifford “Bubba” Walker, Bobby Walker, Mike Walker, Ronnie “Porky” Walker, Jackie (Debbie) Walker, David (Julie) Walker, Chris (Terri) Walker; nine sisters, Barbara Walker, Sue Goins, Gloria (Scott) Henley, Melissa Lynn, Melanie (Jeff) Yant, Gwen (Paul) Scaglione, Tonya (Haskell) Evans, Sonya (Jack) Sawyers, Emily Allison; 26 nieces and nephews (along with their spouses); and 25 great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind numerous friends, co-workers and students.
Pallbearers are Wyatt Evans, Kelly Joe Lynn, Trey Walker, Walker Sawyers, Cody Walker, Jerry Goins, Ethan Evans and Damien Boyd
In lieu of flowers, Linda has requested donations be made to the Empower Me Center by mailing those to P.O. Box 672, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37088.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.