Lindsey Wilson | 7 | 21 | 21 | 7—56
Cumberland | 12 | 7 | 7 | 3—22
First quarter
Cumberland—Brandon Edmondson 18 run (kick failed), 7:24.
Lindsey Wilson—Luke Bowman 52 fumble return (Ian Sauter kick), 4:26.
Cumberland—Treylon Sheppard 1 run (run failed), :33.
Second quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Joshua Lewis 70 pass from Cameron Dukes (Sauter run ), 13:19.
Lindsey Wilson—Lewis 62 punt return (kick failed), 7:20.
Lindsey Wilson—Lewis 13 pass from Dukes (Sauter kick), :13.
Third quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Terril Cole 5 pass from Dukes (Sauter kick), 11:48.
Lindsey Wilson—Dimitrius Patterson 33 pass from Dukes (Sauter kick), 9:52.
Cumberland—Jaylen Taylor 30 pass from Edmondson (Noah Mason kick), 6:55.
Lindsey Wilson—Logan Neufeld 12 pass from Dukes (Sauter kick), 1:19.
Fourth quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Jbias Dawson 54 run (Sauter kick), 11:09.
Cumberland—Austin Nunley 32 FG, 7:22.
Team statistics
| LW | CU
First downs | 24 | 17
—Rushing | 18 | 9
—Passing | 6 | 5
—Penalty | 0 | 3
Rushes-yards | 51-322 | 47-196
Passing yards | 211 | 131
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 14-23-0 | 10-17-0
Fumbles-lost | 2-2 | 3-3
Penalties-yards | 8-120 | 7-55
Punts-avg. | 3-41.3 | 6-47.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lindsey Wilson: Kobe Belcher 14-108, Jaylen Boyd 13-69, Jbias Dawson 4-65, Darius Clark 4-29, Cameron Dukes 8-26, Keevon Hankins 3-18, Logan Neufeld 1-11, Will McDonald 2-4, Team 2-(-8). Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 30-168, Brandon Edmondson 8-34, Riley Darden 2-5, Kaleb Witherspoon 1-2, Nick Burge 5-(-1), Team 1-(-12).
PASSING—Lindsey Wilson: Dameron Dukes 13-20-0—200, Cameron Evans 1-2-0—11, Jaleel Warren 0-1-0—0. Cumberland: Brandon Edmondson 10-17-0—131.
RECEIVING—Lindsey Wilson: Joshua Lewis 2-83, Dimitrius Patterson 3-52, Terril Cole 3-23, Logan Neufeld 2-22, Michael Burdick 2-21, Tate Richardson 1-11, Jaylen Boys 1-(-1). Cumberland: Jaylen Taylor 5-72, Riley Darden 1-33, Montinus Hill Jr., 2-14, Kaleb Witherspoon 1-6, Elijah Petty 1-5.
