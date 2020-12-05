Lindsey Wilson women beat Cumberland

Ashlyn Pittman tied her career-high with 18 points, and Lindsey Freeman and Britany Miller each posted 15 points, but Lindsey Wilson proved to be too much for Cumberland winning 84-69 Thursday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (1-1, 1-1 Mid-South Conference) shot 37.5% from the field on 24-64 shots from the field. The Phoenix struggled beyond the three-point line connecting on just four triple attempts, but shot very efficiently from the free-throw line, going 17-for-21.
Pittman, a third-year sophomore from Friendship Christian, tied her career-best going 5-of-11 from the field in 24 minutes of action. Miller nearly posted her first double-double of the season with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Freeman, a true freshman from Independence who played her high school freshman and sophomore seasons at Wilson Central and junior year at Lebanon, continued her hot start to her career with 15 points.
“When Lindsey decided to come here and play, I had followed her about a year ago in all the AAU stuff and I didn’t think I was going to get her because she had bigger schools looking at her, Division II and maybe some of the small DIs,” third-year Cumberland coach Scott Blum said. “Towards the end of the year, I said, “Lindsey, I still want you’. ‘I know, Coach’. And out of the blue, she’s like, ‘I don’t want to go someplace else. I want to stay local’. With the relationship I already had with her, I talked with her and her parents and she decided to come here, and I’m just thrilled. A lot of people think she’s a junior or a senior… She’s relentless. She’s fearless. She just attacks. She can shoot the ball. I probably do more with her than she probably expected. I have her play that small forward…that spreads us out.
“Ashlyn Pittman has improved so much from last year to this year. She took a whole year off (right out of high school). She went to college and didn’t play a year. She’s kind of getting her feet under her as well.”
Cumberland was without point guard Sydnie Ward, a transfer from Mississippi Valley State, but Blum said she should return soon.
“The other girls all stepped up,” Blum said. “At the beginning of the game, we came out strong defensively. We missed some easy shots and then, defensively, we had some letups and they hit some open threes and then they felt comfortable hitting their shots. By the third quarter, we didn’t come out as strong as we needed.”
Blum pulled his starting unit midway through the third and let the second unit play the equivalent of a quarter before reinserting the first-teamers midway through the fourth.
“We’re about 10 deep anyhow,” Blum said. “We compete everyday in practice. When we scrimmage, we keep score and a lot of times it’s 32-28, so it’s not a lot of big difference.
“Yeah, I was upset at that first group. I said, ‘You take a seat’. The other group came in, maintained it and then in the fourth quarter, I got that first group and now we’re pressing and we came out and scored 30 points in the fourth quarter. We’re pressed and we got after it. I said, ‘We need to play that way all four quarters and not get ourselves down’.”
Lindsey Wilson (7-1, 2-1 MSC) shot 42.1% from the field and 50% from three draining 10 in the game. The Blue Raiders were able to get to the foul line early and often while going 26-of-30. Bree Glover went for 20 points and 12 rebounds and Sydnie Hall matched her with 20 points. Raegan Turner scored 18 points and added six rebounds and six assists.
Lindsey Freeman started the game with back to back blocks to set up a Miller two-pointer and two free throws from Pittman, but two straight three balls from Oldham gave the Blue Raiders the lead.
Blue Raiders took that momentum and turned it into a 14-0 run before Eubank finally got Cumberland back on the scoreboard after a five-minute scoring drought. Freeman followed with a bucket and Miller sent a ball back from Turner before converting on a three-point play, Cumberland trailed 17-11 at the end of the first.
Lindsey Wilson started the second quarter on an 8-0 run. Miller scored on a tough turn around post-move to put Cumberland in the box score that quarter. Pittman hit a three from the right corner and added two from the line. The Phoenix forced Lindsey Wilson into some foul trouble at the end of the half and clawed to a 14-point deficit trailing 40-26.
The Blue Raiders came out of halftime with a 16-0 run and held a commanding lead for the remainder of the game. Goehring scored the first points of the second half for Cumberland from the line after the second five-minute drought of the game for CU and Eubank hit a tough layup. Morgan added two points in the final seconds of the third quarter, Blue Raiders led 67-39 entering the fourth.
Cumberland showed a lot of fight in the third going on their biggest run of the game, 12-2 in the first two minutes of the fourth. Trouten scored her first points of the night from three and Freeman scored five straight points, four from the free-throw line during the run, but Lindsey Wilson came out of their slump to finish the game, winning 84-62.
Cumberland was originally scheduled to play Thomas More today, but that game has been postponed. The Phoenix are scheduled to host Pensacola Christian at 6 p.m. next Wednesday and travel to conference-rival Bethel at 4 p.m. Thursday in a rescheduled game.
Sports Editor Andy Reed contributed to this story.
