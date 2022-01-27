Link Cordell “Toby” Wallace, 80, of Lebanon passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 18, 1941, in Macon County, to the late Clarence Cordell Wallace and Ida Estelle Dennon Wallace.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He retired from TRW Ross Gear with 34 1/2 years of service and later worked various jobs, including working as a security guard at Famous Footwear.
He was a member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Trousdale County.
He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his brothers and sister.
He was an avid fan of the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Braves and loved watching Gunsmoke in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cassie Meadows, and sister, Robbie Burnett.
He is survived by: his wife, Teresa Bates Wallace; three children, Melissa (Danny) Meadows, Jerry Cordell (Mary) Wallace, Rosa Candice Newman; four grandchildren, Corey (Mallory) Meadows, Caleb Meadows, Angelica Hearn (Brian Southard), Genevieve Hearn (Daryl Chaponot); four great-grandchildren, Cole, Remington, Madelyn Meadows, Shadow Orion Chaponot;sister, Charlene Cundall; two brothers, Odell and Bobby Wallace; nephew, Randy (Cindy) Moore; and niece, Penny (Chuck) Tucker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Kevin Harrison officiating. Interment with military honors will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers are Albert Hemontolor, Michael Joe Williams, Jerry Robertson, Walt Baker, Ed Cook, Charlie and Mary Shannon, Mike Bohan, George Strouthers, Chris Chastain, Jared Chastain and Douglas Raines. Active pallbearers are Joshua Moore, Chris Tucker, Justin Tucker, Corey Meadows and Mike Wallace.
Special thanks to Avalon Hospice nurses Kassie Sexton, Brittany Truman, Danielle Dunn, Kelly Case and Darlene Shockley.
Visitation was held on Wednesday and will be held again on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.