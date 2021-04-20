HENDERSON — Cumberland baseball had control of Saturday’s game one until Josh Sears hit a go-ahead three-run blast in the eighth inning to give Freed-Hardeman the lead and a 9-8 win.
The Lions rode the momentum from the come-from-behind victory from game one to a 10 run third inning in game two to sweep the doubleheader with a 14-9 victory and take the series.
Cumberland (19-19, 6-9 MSC) totaled 17 runs on the day as Tyler Jones went 5-9 on the day. Nolan Gazouski hit two home runs, his first two of his career. Tyler Stokes had four hits and scored four runs in the two games.
Game one started fast as the Lions pushed a run across in the first inning. Gazouski tied it in the third with his first career home run to right-center field to make it 1-1.
In the bottom half of the third, Sears broke the tie with an RBI double off the wall in left-center field to make it 2-1.
Cumberland retook the lead in the fourth as Stokes led the inning off with a triple and scored on a Pablo Custodio groundout. Andrew Martinez worked his way on and then stole second base to set up an RBI from Jones.
Freed-Hardeman tied it in the fifth inning as Zach Sanders reached on an error and then came in to score with two outs on a routine ground ball that was thrown away. The Lions added to it in the sixth with a sac fly to take a 4-3 lead.
Cumberland scored five runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-4 lead all with two outs. Josh Morgan and Gazouski both drew walks, Joey Fregosi hit a double in the gap to score Morgan. Stokes reached on an error to score two runs and Custodio singled him home. Pinch-runner Corey Perkins came in to score on a wild pitch.
Freed-Hardeman chased starter Daniel Alvarez in the sixth as he finished throwing 5.2 innings and striking out seven. He gave four runs, three earned. Connor Dunnam, back off of injury, got out of the jam before running into trouble in the eighth when he was pulled with two runners on and two outs for Zavien Lindsey. Lindsey’s first batter was Sears and he hit a go-ahead three-run blast to give the Lions the lead and the win in game one.
Hooper Mills got the ball on the mound for CU in game two. Mills should have got out of the inning unscathed after punching out the first two batters, but Sears again put things in motion with a double off the wall. Mills hit the next batter and issued a free pass, but got the next batter to hit a fly ball to left. But Ethan Shelton misplayed it allowing all three runners to score on the error.
Freed-Hardeman hung 10 runs in the third as Sears hit a two-run blast, Von Watson hit a home run. The Lions scored 10 runs on six hits and two Phoenix errors in the inning.
Cumberland did respond in the fourth inning as Tyler Jones hit a solo home run and Ethan Shelton hit a two-run homer to cut it to 13-3. The Lions would get one run back with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half to make it 14-3. The Phoenix added two more runs in the fifth inning as Fregosi led off the inning with a single and Stokes hit a two-run blast to left to make it 14-5.
Josh Morgan led off the sixth with a walk and Gazouski hit his second home run of the day to right field. Jones knocked in a run on a ground out and Andrew Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Freed-Hardman got a big strikeout with the bases loaded to end the threat, but the Phoenix cut it to 14-9.
Cumberland will be back in action today at home against Reinhardt at 3 p.m. at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Phoenix take game one from Freed-HardemanHENDERSON — Big innings early led Cumberland to a 12-7 win in the first game of the three-game Mid-South Conference series Friday as Cumberland posted 16 hits in a big day for the hitters. Pablo Custodio hit two home runs and posted seven RBIs. Jose Vera recorded a career-high four hits in the game and scored two runs. Nolan Gazouski picked up his first career hit and drove in two runs. Eight of the nine Cumberland starters picked up a hit in the game.
Payton Rice received the win on the mound, moving to 4-3 on the season and winning his last three starts. Rice punched out 12 batters across six frames. He allowed four earned runs to score. Nick Hoefling bridged the gap tossing the seventh and eighth innings striking out four batters and Zavien Lindsey threw the ninth in a non-save situation finishing the game.
Freed-Hardeman scored after Rice walked the leadoff man in the first and then walked the three-hole Josh Sears. Von Watson roped a single to left to bring in Riley Perks for the first run of the game. Cumberland put up four runs in the third inning as Nolan Gazouski drew a walk, Stokes hit a single to left field and Custodio cranked his first home run of the game to right field. Shelton followed with a double to left-center and Tyler Jones knocked in Shelton for a 4-1 lead.
Sears hit a homer to right field on a 3-2 in the bottom half of the inning before Cumberland put up six runs in the fourth. Gazouski knocked in Andrew Martinez for his first career hit and RBI, Custodio hit a grand slam and Cumberland scored off of a passed ball to make it 10-2.
The Lions chipped away at the lead in the fifth as Sears drew a free pass and Watson was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up on a passed ball and Sears scored on a ground ball out. Watson came in on another passed ball to cut it to 10-6.
The Phoenix manufactured a run in the sixth as Jose Vera hit a single and moved up on a walk. A sacrifice bunt by Martinez moved both runners up 90 feet and Gazouski knocked him in for his second RBI of the game.
Freed-Hardeman scored one run on a Hunter Beecham solo home run to left field to make it 11-6.
The Lions scored two runs in the seventh, but that was as close as the Lions would get.
