The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Lisa Long, who is a fifth-grade teacher at Lebanon’s Castle Heights Elementary School …
Name … Lisa Long
School … Castle Heights Elementary School
Age … 46
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach fifth-grade math and science.
How long have you been in education? I started my 23rd year of teaching this school year.
How many years have you taught at your current school? This is currently my fifth year teaching at Castle Heights.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I taught at Southside (Elementary) for 17 years and one year at Hardin Valley Elementary School in Knoxville.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I was born on leap year, so my students usually get a big kick out of the fact that I have an age that is close to theirs.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I love to read and to spend time playing with my two Olde English Bulldogges, Bodhi and Mable Jane. I love shopping with my daughter, Zoe, and watching my two sons, Quin and Jax, play baseball.
How would you describe your teaching style? My classroom may be considered noisy. I like to engage my students in thoughtful discussions and sometimes having them raise their hands and wait to be called on messes up the flow. They pick up very quickly on our environment and what is appropriate and what is not. We are up and moving a lot as well. Students are going to talk. I strive to create an atmosphere that keeps them talking on topic and in meaningful conversation.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how to keep students engaged and motivated? I love classroom transformations and often spread some magic by changing up our room for the day. We may become doctors and operate on patients using order of operations or possibly work at the decimal diner for the day, practicing our decimals standards. We may glow in blacklights while we bowl for answers, play trashket ball or even unlock locks to escape the room.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Every single year is a new year, and therefore has new challenges, and those new challenges require new approaches.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? We truly are a family. We support each other and lift each other up. I truly am blessed to be accompanied on this journey by amazing colleagues and excellent leadership. They are the glue that helps to hold all my pieces together.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I wanted to make a difference ... and possibly, I may be a bit bossy. I considered majoring in nursing, but I knew in college that it wasn’t the correct path for me. When I changed my major to elementary education, I knew right away that it was my path. It just comes naturally.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s the smiles, the hugs, the conversations … the moments of clarity (ah-ha moments). It’s walking through the hallway or the cafeteria and feeling like a rock star. The laughter … that’s my favorite part.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s never knowing exactly what the day will bring. What they say about the best-laid plans really resonates with teaching. Each day brings new challenges and unexpected gifts. Flexibility is key. I never thought being a teacher would be easy, but I guess I never expected it to be so hard to say goodbye each and every year to my students. It’s difficult to let go of them and lose track.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I believe I came into this profession expecting it to be a job. Now, I realize it’s a lifestyle, a passion … and it stretches well beyond a school day or school year. It’s a life-long commitment to adaptability and patience.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Danny Hill and Clint Dennsion were my first administrators at Southside. They had strong beliefs and believed in pouring their love of our profession and the passion for students into the educators they hired. They emphasized a student-focused foundation and encouraged the adults to make even the smallest of decisions based on what was best for students. “It’s not about you,” they would emphasize. “It’s about them.” I carry that with me every single day.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? There are just so many moments, and the challenge of choosing just one is almost impossible. However, I will say that the tornado in March of 2020 and all the events that followed the remainder of that school year will never be forgotten. Having the opportunity to serve the community by delivering food and helping the family resource center distribute supplies and rejoicing in the relief that all of my students were safe and sound after such a catastrophic event will be forever etched into my heart.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you ... it’s a simple phrase that means so much.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I just want them to remember that I cared, that their mistakes were not failures, just mere stepping stones, and that each day came with a clean slate to rewrite and revise any and all parts of their story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.