Album of the year: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
Record of the year: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.
Best new artist: Samara Joy
Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele
Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar
Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyonce
Best R&B Song: “Cuff It,” Beyonce
Best country album: “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson
Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
Best musica urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny
Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne
Best rock performance: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
Best rock song: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
Best rap performance: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems
Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper
Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyonce
Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy
Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg
Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Buble
Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson
Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Best country album: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift
Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff
Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle
Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”
Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”
Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy
Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile
Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt
Best American roots song: “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt
Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”
Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
