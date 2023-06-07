The path to graduation for Green Hill High School alumni Corban Young has been anything but a normal one.
On St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, Young called his mother, Audrey, from school.
“It really all started in the beginning of March with me getting sick,” Corban Young said. “It started with me having what I thought was a cold. This lasted for about like three weeks. I thought it was a cold (the first week) and then a sinus infection the next week, and then, by the last week, it was getting really bad. I was having worse symptoms. I was throwing up. I had blood freckles, and I was bruising very easily. I wasn’t sleeping very good. My gums were all bruised up. We couldn’t figure out what it was. We thought maybe it was a blood infection, or mono or something, but we had no idea what it was until we went into the ER (emergency room) and we had my blood drawn. Within 30-40 minutes, I was diagnosed with leukemia.”
Audrey Young recalled the day that she took Corban Young to the ER and they were given his diagnosis.
“They just took one look at him, and they said, ‘He doesn’t look good,’ ” Audrey Young said. “I think they kind of knew what it was, but they hadn’t run any blood tests yet. They ran blood tests, and they told us that he had leukemia right there in the emergency room. It was pretty shocking, because we were out on a college tour the week before.”
While Corban Young was waiting in the ER with his mom, he kept thinking about his advanced placement seminar class.
“There was a big project due the next day, and I was like, ‘Mom, we need to contact my teacher and tell him that I need more time because I’m in the ER right now,’ ” Corban Young said. “Even in the moments leading up to my diagnosis. I was talking about school and trying to set up a plan for it.”
Corban Young’s treatment began right after he received his diagnosis.
“You never think you’re going to get a diagnosis like that, so it was a total shock,” Audrey Young said. “From that point, he was so sick. He ended up in the ICU (intensive care unit) for about six days. They were just trying to stabilize him, determine exactly what kind of leukemia it was. It turned out to be acute myeloid leukemia.”
Even during his time in the ICU, Corban Young remained focused on school.
“I was in the ICU for about a week, and I was offered to do online schooling during that time,” Corban Young said. “I did online schooling for the last quarter of my junior year, and then, I had summer, so I wasn’t doing any school. By the beginning of my senior year, we started setting up for me to do online (schooling) my first quarter of senior year.”
Corban Young underwent chemotherapy, which he indicated was a long and grueling process.
“Each time that he would get a chemotherapy treatment, it would completely wipe out his blood cells, so he would be in the hospital for anywhere from four to five weeks,” Audrey Young said. “One time, he was in there for six weeks. He was was in the hospital for four or five weeks, home for 5-10 days. He did five rounds of chemo treatments.”
Audrey stayed with Corban Young when he went to get treatment.
“On the human side, it was really difficult,” Audrey Young said. “We’re a family of five. My husband was (home) with my older daughter and my youngest son, and I was living and working from the hospital when he was in there for those four-to-five-week stretches.”
Corban Young returned to Green Hill High School right after fall break.
“It was a really weird feeling,” Corban Young said. “I hadn’t been in my school for seven months. So, it was a real trip. I was only going for half days at the time too. So, I started off going half days for about two or three weeks, and then, I fully transitioned into going back to school.”
Corban Young received his diploma alongside Green Hill High School’s class of 2023 on May 20 and is now in remission.
“It was so surreal,” Corban Young said. “It was almost like a dream. It was like, ‘I finally did it.’ I finally graduated. I bet a lot of other people felt that way too, like, ‘Oh yes, I finally did it after four years. I never thought this high-school life would end.’
“For me, I was thinking about those days in the hospital of me sitting and asking the nurses for a statistics project that I was working on and having people help me around the hospital with just school work and supporting me.”
Corban has dreamed of going to college since he was a young child.
“I really just wanted to go to college,” Corban Young said. “It’s really been like a dream of mine since I was little and I went to a (University of California) Berkeley game with my dad, and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this campus life and this college life, I want this.”
For Corban Young, the dream of going to college is coming true. He’ll be attending Western Kentucky University in the fall and majoring in business management.
“I am feeling very excited,” Corban Young said. “I’m very eager to start classes there and jump right into college life.”
Now, Corban Young is looking ahead to various aspects of his future time as a Hilltopper.
“I’m really looking forward to independence and being able to slowly start branching out and living my life fully, especially with this past year,” Corban Young said. “It’s really shown me how precious life can be, and I want to live it to the fullest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.