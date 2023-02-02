The Central Region 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl was held on Jan. 21 at Cumberland University.
In the hippology contest, youth take a comprehensive exam with questions relating to all aspects of the horse industry.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Central Region 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl was held on Jan. 21 at Cumberland University.
In the hippology contest, youth take a comprehensive exam with questions relating to all aspects of the horse industry.
In the horse bowl competition, teams of three or four people answer horse-industry-related questions in a quiz-bowl-style format.
Wilson County was well-represented in those contests with a junior team made up of Bristol Barnett, Mackensie Schroder, and Avayah Anderson and two junior-high teams consisting of Samuel Cordray, Connor Robinson, Ivy McGillis, Emery Vensel, Addison Brummett, Addison McQuary, and Harley Trotter.
The junior hippology team placed fourth in the region, with Mackensie Schroder being the sixth highest individual in the contest.
This team will be eligible to move on to the state hippology contest in Knoxville, which will be held from Feb. 17-18.
The Wilson County junior high A team made up of Samuel Cordray, Connor Robinson, Ivy McGillis, and Emery Vensel placed fifth in hippology and sixth in horse bowl, with Samuel Cordray being named the fourth highest individual in hippology.
Jennifer Cordray and C.J. McQuary coached and assisted with the teams.
— Submitted
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.