The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce may be an independent organization, but it is propelled by the businesses that call the area home.
Every year, the chamber recognizes the long-running community partnerships and representatives from the companies for their continued commitment.
Those partners come in various shapes and sizes, from commercial manufacturing and distribution centers to small, locally-owned businesses, to area nonprofits.
What binds them together is a commitment to the chamber as a community partner. To recognize that commitment to the community, the chamber recently had many of the representatives from those organizations out to the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon for a breakfast and celebration ceremony. The event was for any partnerships that date back at least 15 years.
Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Minter championed the community partners.
“Wilson County is the place to be,” Minter said. “We wish you continued success.”
Second-term board member and economic development vice-chairperson Ja’Rob Coggins emceed much of the program.
“Thank you all for supporting the chamber for 15 to 24 years,” Coggins said. “That is an extremely long time. Being from Lebanon, your businesses make up the fabric of this community.”
Chamber board chairman Curt Baker, hasn’t always lived in Wilson County, but in his time, he said it has rubbed off on him.
“I think Wilson County, for me, someone from another county, I can definitively say it’s one of the best places to live on Earth,” Baker said.
Representatives from each company were brought forward to accept the recognition and share a few words. There were approximately 100 representatives at the breakfast ceremony, although not every business was representative with someone in attendance.
