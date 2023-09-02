CUB SCOUT PROJECT AT STONER CREEK PHOTO

Cub Scout Pack 253 recently led the effort to construct two gaga pits at Mt. Juliet’s Stoner Creek Elementary School.

With support from the Stoner Creek Elementary parent-teacher organization, the Carlson Insurance Group, Inc., and the Lebanon Animal Hospital, the scouts and parents of Cub Scout Pack 253 built two additions for the school playground.

Each school day at Mt. Juliet’s Stoner Creek Elementary, 700-plus students have access to play gaga ball in the two, 25-foot octagonal pits.

