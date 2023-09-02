With support from the Stoner Creek Elementary parent-teacher organization, the Carlson Insurance Group, Inc., and the Lebanon Animal Hospital, the scouts and parents of Cub Scout Pack 253 built two additions for the school playground.
Each school day at Mt. Juliet’s Stoner Creek Elementary, 700-plus students have access to play gaga ball in the two, 25-foot octagonal pits.
Gaga ball originated as Israeli dodgeball — ga-ga means touch-touch in Hebrew — and has been growing in popularity in the United States over the past several years.
Unlike traditional dodgeball where kids may be hit in the face, to be eliminated in gaga ball, the player must be hit below the knees.
Players can get a workout as they jump, twist, and move out of the way of the incoming ball. The last player to remain in the pit wins.
Games often play quickly, over 3-5 minutes.
Cub Scout Pack 253 meets at Stoner Creek Elementary on Monday nights for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.
There will be a dedication of the gaga pits on Sept 11 at 6 p.m. on the Stoner Creek Elementary playground, with scouts, their families, Stoner Creek staff and the Stoner Creek PTO in attendance.
