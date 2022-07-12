Wilson County school board members fired back at Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn in the wake of his derogatory comments during a closed-door reception attended by Gov. Bill Lee.
During the reception, Arnn reportedly said that teachers come from the “dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.”
In the governor’s follow-up response, he supported Arnn’s condemnation of “left-leaning activists” inside the public school system instead of disavowing the disparaging remarks.
Hillsdale College was the beneficiary of an invitation from the governor to establish charter school campuses in the Volunteer State.
The disagreement represents a more extensive debate about the efficacy of a voucher system that would allow parents, and in the case of charter schools themselves, to pull students’ funding from the public school system and divert it into a private institution.
In May, the Tennessee Supreme Court approved Lee’s voucher program for Shelby and Davidson counties, giving families public funds to potentially send their children to private schools.
The ruling will allow the educational experiment to commence in the state’s two largest school systems that could have far-reaching impacts down the road.
There are currently no charter schools in Wilson County, but the new law paves a pathway for them to come. Members of the Wilson County school board spoke out about the matter, mainly in unison against the prospect of revoking funds from public schools to pay for private ones.
Wilson County school board member Bill Robinson called Arnn’s comments utterly appalling.
“To think, even briefly, that anyone can be a teacher shows a lack of knowledge and general disregard for the profound role our educators play in the lives of students, schools and communities as a whole,” Robinson said. “Higher expectations are set for teachers each year, many of which are beyond local control, and the pay is, admittedly, often not in line with the expectations.”
The retired educator remarked that he was proud of the opportunities public education has given him, his family and the people of Wilson County.
“I’m grateful for the right we have been given to a free public education, and I’m thankful for the teachers that help us provide it,” Robinson said.
As for the voucher program, Robinson indicated that he could not support charter schools as a public school board member.
“Charter schools will take funds from our meager resources and still pick their own students,” Robinson said. “This leaves the public schools with the majority of the children to educate and fewer resources to do so.”
Robinson’s objection mirrors that of fellow board member Kim McGee.
“I am disgusted by the comments made by Mr. Arnn regarding educators,” McGee said. “Furthermore, I do not support government-funded charter schools. Government-funded charter schools take necessary and critical funding away from public schools.”
McGee indicated that she does support educational choice and privately-funded charter schools because, “Student needs vary, and some students thrive in an alternative educational setting.”
If she receives the results she seeks in August, Dorothy Critchlow will be seated alongside Robinson and McGee on the school board for the coming term. She also shared her misgivings about the policy and how it might impact students.
The fact that many charter schools operate on a for-profit basis does not sit well with Critchlow, who spent years working in administration in the Nashville metro school system. She also indicated that she sees charter schools’ unregulated autonomy to dismiss students without explanation as problematic.
Critchlow mentioned that the per-pupil expense has already been allocated to the charter school when it dismisses the student.
“Charter schools can select who comes into the school,” Critchlow said. “Public schools don’t. That is a big difference.”
Critchlow described the move as an overreach from the capital into local business. With new language in the laws, where once local school districts would approve a charter school’s establishment, the decision is now ultimately reverted to the state.
“It bothers me a lot, because we could lose any local authority that we have to try and deal with this,” Critchlow said of the state’s ability to overrule a local decision. “It would just be decided for us. Then, the state and commission could choose a (public) building for their school.”
Theoretically, a charter school, like Hillsdale College, could seek application within a particular county. Then, even without approval from that local school district, they come in, pull resources from the system for each student, and even take up a structure financed with public money to use for their private schools.
