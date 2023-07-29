HATTON CAMP AWARDED PHOTO

The General Robert H. Hatton Camp 723, Sons of Confederate Veterans was recently awarded the national award for most outstanding unit within the national organization. General Robert H. Hatton Camp 723 is a historical honor society based in Lebanon, and the award that the group received is based on multiple factors, including outstanding service to the community. Presenting the award to Tom Wood (at left) is Sons of Confederate Veterans Commander-in-Chief Jason Boshers and Alabama President Mike McMurry.

 Submitted

