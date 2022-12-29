BLOOD SHORTAGE 1

The Red Cross needs to collect around 12,500 blood and 3,000 plasma donations every day to provide for patients nationwide. With around 6,500 uncollected donations last Thursday, supplies haven’t yet been replenished.

A blood donation shortage could disrupt local hospitals’ abilities to provide care for patients.

Hundreds of blood drives across the country were cancelled due to winter storms. According to the American Red Cross, that caused more than 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected last Thursday. A week later, the loss in donations hasn’t been replenished.

