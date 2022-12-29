A blood donation shortage could disrupt local hospitals’ abilities to provide care for patients.
Hundreds of blood drives across the country were cancelled due to winter storms. According to the American Red Cross, that caused more than 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected last Thursday. A week later, the loss in donations hasn’t been replenished.
The Red Cross needs to collect approximately 12,500 blood and 3,000 plasma donations every day to provide for patients undergoing treatment nationwide. With the shortage, centers like Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital are concerned about getting vital supplies.
“As Middle Tennessee’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, VUMC is the region’s No. 1 user of blood and blood products,” Director of Community Relations Traci Pope said. “Additionally, we care for seriously-ill cancer patients and solid organ transplant patients who often require massive transfusions to survive. Any serious disruption in blood donor patterns can impact our ability to care for patients.”
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital’s consumption of blood supply is dependent on the needs and circumstances of its patients as they receive Level III trauma care and cancer treatment. Both groups can require large transfusions.
“Simply, hospitals cannot provide the best care for many serious illnesses and injuries without adequate supplies of blood and blood products on hand,” Pope said.
The shortages have already effected hospitals in the Middle Tennessee area this year.
“Earlier this year at Vanderbilt University Hospital, circumstances were dire, because the Red Cross just didn’t have enough blood and blood products on hand to fully meet the amount of reserves we intend to have available in our blood bank for multiple large cases,” Pope said.
The fear of running out of blood is a real one for hospital staff.
“It’s our worst fear to need blood and it not be available,” Pope said. “One large mass casualty event could deplete our blood supply. We are always concerned about having a robust supply of blood and blood products that can be quickly available.”
In the Tennessee region, blood donations dropped by over 300 units due to drive cancelations on Thursday. Severe winter weather came at an already challenging time of year to collect blood as many donors are away for the holidays.
“We worked with the Red Cross multiple times to promote the need for the public to step up and help so we and other hospitals could have enough blood on hand to serve all of our patients,” Pope said.
The period of time between Thanksgiving and the new year is always a slower time for the Red Cross’s blood donations.
“You couple in a once-in-a-century historic storm like what we saw where cancellations are happening, and people are rescheduling or drives are completely shut down, then you’re at a great loss,” Red Cross Tennessee Regional Director of Communications Sherri McKinney said. “There’s no getting around the need being great, and its a little greater due to what we’ve seen with the weather. Weather always does affect blood donations, but something like this crippled it.”
The Red Cross urges anyone interested in donating blood or hosting a blood drive to call 1-800-Red Cross or to visit its website.
