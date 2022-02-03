To recognize and celebrate Black History Month, the Wilson County Black History Committee is touring displays of civil rights activists throughout the county’s libraries.
The program was created through a partnership with the Lebanon Special School District and Jones Brummett Elementary.
“The Lebanon Special School District is honored to have a long history of being included in Wilson County’s annual Martin Luther King celebration,” said Beth Petty, the district’s family resource center director and community relations manager.
Petty also serves as LSSD’s grant coordinator.
The displays will be at various Wilson County library branches over the course of the month. It will be at the Lebanon branch for the first week, the Mt. Juliet branch for the second week of the month and the Watertown branch for the third week. To round out the month, the displays will be featured in Cumberland University’s Vise Library.
This year, LSSD was awarded Governor’s Civics Seal Grants that have aided in the civil-rights displays. One was for Jones Brummett Elementary, another for Walter J. Baird Middle School and one to be used across the district. At each school, Petty said that educators and students have been busy learning about our community and its leaders.
Adrema Higgins, a fifth-grade Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teacher, and Tiffany McHenry a first-grade teacher, both at Jones Brummett Elementary, infused learning between their classrooms during this project.
“This school year, (McHenry) and I decided to do a STEM civics lesson as a part of our civics grant initiative in LSSD,” said Higgins. “I challenged my fifth-graders to design and create a podium with craft sticks, cardstock, modeling clay, masking tape, straws, and pipe cleaners. Students were to design and create a podium that was at least 4 inches tall and 2 inches wide.”
The podium had to include a microphone and a picture of an important civil-rights leader standing behind it. These are the displays that will be featured in area libraries during Black History Month.
Higgins’ then class took what they learned to McHenry’s, helping the first-grade students design and create their own podiums for civil-rights leaders.
Higgins said that the activity was a combination of civics learning and engineering. The activity let the fifth-graders use the engineering design process. Those conceptual steps are “ask, imagine, plan, create, communicate, and improve.”
“My fifth-graders learned they could lend a helping hand to younger students, which builds their own responsibility to citizenship and empathy for others,” said Higgins. “Meanwhile, the first-graders learned they could do hard things with some support from these fifth-grade role models.
“Both the fifth-graders and first-graders learned how to persevere with critical thinking and problem-solving with this activity. They learned the importance of working together, sharing ideas, and giving each other feedback. Most importantly, these students learned they could do something for our community. They were fully engaged in learning about civil-rights leaders, who were so important to our history right here in Lebanon and in our country.”
Phase two of the project involves the fifth-graders researching those leaders independently and finding out more about them.
Petty added that those projects are made possible through grants.
“In strategic planning for our grant application, we wanted to make sure that (LSSD) was helping to raise the next generation of leaders who know the importance of being an informed and empowered citizen,” said Petty. “The scope of our grant is unique. In addition to traditional civics learning, we are adding career/community exploration days and opportunities for students and families to engage in real-world learning activities, such as the MLK and local civil-rights-activist podiums.”
There is also an element of the grant, according to Petty, that focuses on collecting and documenting the history of the LSSD.
To accomplish that task, the district wants to hear from members of the community who may have old photos and human-interest stories. Petty is welcoming any submission. She can be reached at 615-453-2693 or by email at beth.petty@lssd.org.
The project has created grounds for optimism for Wilson County Black History Committee Chair Mary Harris about one of her organization’s main goals.
“We’re trying to connect with the schools,” Harris said. “That is one of our goals. Once we get the museum in operation, we will be depending on our teachers and students and those in the educational field to carry on the legacy.”
