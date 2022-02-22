Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) responded to a structure fire in a rural area on Corinth Road over the weekend. There were no injuries reported, but it was at least the third structure fire that required response in February alone.
During the winter months, cold temperatures often send residents inside seeking warmth. However, when temperatures fluctuate, keeping a set thermostat in the home can become costly, so many residents turn to space heaters for relief.
Colton Young, vice president of the local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters union, indicated that space heaters can often times be the culprit of structure fires, although he added as a disclaimer that the origin of any fire cannot be guaranteed without an investigation.
“This time of year, though, it seems like a lot of (fires) are space-heater related,” Young said. “With the weather being so unpredictable, jumping from hot to cold, a lot of people are using space heaters to save money on heating their homes.”
The problem with space heaters is that they create a significant amount of radiation heat. Thermal radiation is energy emitted from a heated surface in all directions until being absorbed by a person or object. If something combustible is within that perimeter and exposed long enough, it will catch fire.
Those dramatic dips and increases in temperature are not the only-weather related element to fire conduction, as another threat of fire emerges when winds pick up in areas with dried-out vegetation.
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said that weather systems this time of year often bring with them high wind speeds. Luffman employs the flag in front of his office as a marker for wind speeds.
“If the flag is flying completely out, the wind is over 10 mph,” Luffman said, indicating that as the safe cut off for burns.
Due to the seasonal conditions, and the dry spells that the winter brings, Tennessee requires a burn permit to be obtained from the Tennessee Division of Forestry before for any “open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland,” from Oct. 15 until May 15. The Wilson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) website said that it also needs to know where controlled burns take place in the event of the “fire growing out of control, or a passerby calling in unknowing of the situation.”
WEMA offers several weather-related tips for safe burning, including not burning on windy days or when the humidity level drops below 30%. The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet won’t even issue a permit if sustained winds are in excess of 10 mph. It won’t issue a permit more than 48 hours in advance either to account for unexpected changes in weather.
If one does conduct a controlled burn, WEMA offers additional guidelines, such as establishing wide control lines down to bare soil at least five feet wide around the burn pile, as well as keeping fire containment equipment like a rake, shovel or water nearby.
