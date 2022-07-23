Burn pits photo

Wilson County commissioner Kenny Reich finds his name on the memorial wall of the plaza at the Wilson County Veterans Museum.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the Honoring our PACT Act on July 13, paving the way for a significant expansion of health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The bill contains two major components. First, it extends the grace period by which military veterans serving near burn pits can get medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Their eligibility for veterans affairs care will double from five years after their discharge to 10 years.

