The U.S. House of Representatives approved the Honoring our PACT Act on July 13, paving the way for a significant expansion of health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The bill contains two major components. First, it extends the grace period by which military veterans serving near burn pits can get medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Their eligibility for veterans affairs care will double from five years after their discharge to 10 years.
Second, the legislation directs the VA to presume that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn-pit exposure, allowing veterans to obtain disability payments to compensate for their injury without proving the illness was a result of their service.
Currently, more than 70% of disability claims related to burn-pit exposure are denied by the VA due to a lack of evidence, scientific data and information from the Defense Department.
“Think of the injustice of that,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the denial rate.
Rep. Mark Takano, the Democratic chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, added, “Never again should veterans be made to suffer the indignity of fighting their own government.”
Wilson County commissioner Kenny Reich was a first sergeant/master sergeant when he left the Army more than a decade ago. During the 2000s, Reich spent time at Camp Falcon in Baghdad, Iraq. Camp Al-Saqr, referred to by some media sources as Camp Falcon, was a United States military forward operating base in Iraq a short distance outside Baghdad.
“We were 75 yards from a burn pit,” Reich said.
While Reich indicated that he has not experienced respiratory illnesses commonly attributed to burn-pit exposure, he has had some issues he described as “GI-problems.”
“I went to the VA, but was turned down for the burn pit,” Reich said. “I can’t really say that my problems have been respiratory. They are more GI (gastrointestinal) problems. They started in Iraq, and they still exist.”
The county commissioner remarked that he believes the burn pit exposures will eventually bear a legacy akin to Agent Orange, the herbicide mixture used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War that has since had harmful health effects on veterans and civilians that were exposed.
“It’s going to come around,” Reich said. “It’s going to be like Agent Orange. Now, anybody that was in Vietnam during a certain length of time qualifies for Agent Orange, even if you were offshore on a ship. I think it will eventually come around for the burn pits. If you were in Iraq in 2003-2005, then you should qualify for burn pits.”
The bill is projected to increase federal spending by about $283 billion over 10 years and does not include offsetting spending cuts or tax increases to help pay for it.
U.S. Congressman John Rose voted against the Honoring our PACT Act. In a statement, Rose said, “Our veterans deserve to have their health care fully funded without having to borrow the money to pay for it from China, which would add to our already massive $30-plus-trillion national debt, drive record-breaking inflation even higher, and destroy the very country for which they sacrificed so much.”
Rose indicated that the intentions were good for the pact.
“I support the intentions of the PACT Act but could not vote for a bill that increases the debt by $277 billion and puts $667 billion of additional spending on autopilot as Tennesseans struggle to make ends meet,” Rose said. “Congress should have found a better way to fund this expansion of eligibility by using unspent COVID funds or revenue already in the treasury to show our veterans the respect they deserve instead of mortgaging the future of the country they fought to preserve.”
One of Rose’s Republican colleagues, Texas Congressman Chip Roy, said roughly the same thing.
“We’re undermining the sacrifice of the very veterans that we say that we are helping with this measure by not doing it fiscally responsible,” Roy said.
Maybe getting veterans the help they need is a little more important than playing politics.
Associated Press writer Kevin Freaking contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.