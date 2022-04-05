Milwaukee, Wisconsin — The A.O. Smith Corporation recently announced that Eddie Goodwin, senior vice president and president of Lochinvar, will retire on July 1, and chief operating officer Stephen O’Brien has been named the successor.
“Since joining the company over 40 years ago, Eddie’s vast experience and steadfast leadership has helped shape Lochinvar into the industry-leading, high-efficiency boiler and water-heater manufacturer it is today,” said A.O. Smith Kevin Wheeler, chairman, president and CEO. “He has built a strong team committed to designing, manufacturing and selling high-quality, innovative products that meet our customers’ needs. We thank him for his vision and commitment to our customers, our employees and the A.O. Smith values over the past four decades.”
In his new role, O’Brien will build on the foundation that Goodwin and his team have established by implementing the strategic vision for the organization and further expanding Lochinvar’s innovative product lines. O’Brien has served as chief operating officer for Lochinvar since August of 2021, and the company believes that he is uniquely qualified to assume the role of president going forward.
O’Brien joined Lochinvar from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), and prior to that, he worked for A.O. Smith Electrical Products Company for 14 years before the company was sold to Regal Beloit Corporation. He holds an master of business administration degree from the University of Dayton in Ohio and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from State University of New York at Potsdam.
“With his extensive experience in the HVAC industry, his strong leadership skills and focus on customer satisfaction, Steve is the ideal person to lead our Lochinvar business unit going forward,” Wheeler said. “I am confident the transition will be seamless, and Steve’s extensive background and business-development skills will further strengthen Lochinvar’s channel partnerships and our presence in the market.”
The A.O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., applies innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water-heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products.
— Submitted
