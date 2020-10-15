Mallory Lohner’s second-half header provided the only score in Lebanon’s 1-0 win over visiting LaVergne in the District 9-AAA soccer semifinals Tuesday night.
Lohner’s score came off a corner kick from Emma Whitefield.
The Lady Devil defense kept the pressure off goalie Lexie Crowder, who only had to make two saves.
Lebanon will visit Mt. Juliet tonight for the championship in a rematch of last year’s district final. Both teams will advance to the Region 5-AAA tournament.
