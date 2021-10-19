Lois Kathleen Smith, 81, passed away on Oct. 17, 2021, at McArthur Manor in Manchester.
She was born in Lebanon on Oct. 22, 1939, to Joe Murphy Fuller and Elizabeth Cato Fuller, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church.
She liked to cross stitch, read, watch football, care for her grandchildren, and play the piano at home and at church.
She worked as a teacher’s aide at West Wood Middle School, vacation Bible school at Trinity Baptist Church and worked at a day care in her younger days.
She enjoyed traveling and has visited all 50 states and Canada.
She is survived by: her husband, Johnny Reid Smith; son, Frank (Kathy) Smith; daughters, Lydia (Chuck) Keating, Renee (Jeff) Arnold; brother, Joe Davis (Becky) Fuller; grandchildren, Chad Duke, Erin (Travis) Layton, Justin (Meredith) Keating, Corey Arnold, Ethan (Chelsey) Smith, Michael (Briana) Keating, Ashley (Beck) Roberts, Lake (Jacklyn) Elam; and great-grandchildren, Landry, Lynnex, Dominick and River.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home, with Justin Keating and Barry Rhoads officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at McArthur Manor.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family. 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.