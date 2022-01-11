A graveside service for Lois Mitchell Stewart will be 1 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022, at the Stewart Family Cemetery in Laguardo.
Donald Owens will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Mrs. Stewart, 96, of Lebanon passed away on Jan. 7, 2022.
Born on Jan. 26, 1925, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Alonzo and Bettie Wooden Mitchell.
She worked at Robertshaw Lux Time for many years and later in the cafeteria at Byars Dowdy Elementary.
She was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 62 years, Cleveland Stewart on Oct. 28, 2003; two sisters, Pearl Mitchell, Mary Roberts; and two brothers, Alonzo Mitchell Jr. and Thell “Tompy” Mitchell.
She is survived by: two children, Betty Jane (Steve) Gibson, Ricky Ray (Sonia) Stewart; four grandchildren, Randy Gibson, Jenny (Greg) Nycz, Graham (Ginger) Stewart, Shelley Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Cody Gibson, Bayleigh Gibson, Cole Nycz, Elliott Stewart and Palmer Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center or to Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
