The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Laura Spingler, who is a science instructor at Watertown High School …
Name … Laura Spingler
School … Watertown High School
Age … 57
What grade/subject do you teach? High-school chemistry, advanced placement chemistry, biology, ecology, physical science … but primarily chemistry
How long have you been in education? 11 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 7
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Lebanon High School
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I volunteer at a food pantry. I once rode my bicycle 350 miles in four days.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Going to church, reading the Bible, spending time outdoors, quilting and cooking
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I am not your typical student, because I almost didn’t graduate from high school. We had challenges in our family, and I was working quite a bit. The teachers and counselor helped me to persevere.
How would you describe your teaching style? I am always pushing for student growth.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? We are on block scheduling, which means you have a class for approximately 85 minutes. It is important to change the pace or task several times during a class to keep students engaged.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Often. I try to pray about it. God constantly reminds me to look at my students through the eyes of Jesus and ask myself if what I am doing would be good enough for my child.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? The students are generally kind and helpful to each other.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I went back to college as an adult with a goal of either becoming a nurse or a teacher. I thought being a nurse might be a stretch since science was not one of my best subjects in high school. As it turned out, I excelled in science and decided I would like to teach science.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing a student go from “I can’t…” to “I can.”
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s the amount of time it takes to perform at the level my students deserve. There is always one more student you can help, one more parent you can contact, one more lesson you can improve.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I don’t think it really has changed that much.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? We continue to use technology in new and different ways, and it has a much more significant role in students’ engagement with the content.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? When I first started teaching, I was given several opportunities that I was not aware I was going to be responsible for. Audrey Lane was a more experienced teacher who helped me survive those first few years when many teachers quit. She shared resources and had insight that helped me accomplish tasks and survive the first year of teaching, even though I was working approximately 70 hours a week.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? It is always enjoyable to hear students working together, discussing and debating scientific concepts. I never get enough of that.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you for believing in me
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? As someone who cares about her students
