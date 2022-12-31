After taking a look back into the first three months of the year in our Thursday edition, we — the editorial staff of the Lebanon Democrat — continue our glance back at some of the top happenings in Wilson County in 2022 by focusing on what took place from April through June.
APRIL
School libraries require parental consent for book
As a result of a Wilson County Schools Board of Education’s decision, “Eleanor and Park,” remains in circulation in the district’s high school libraries, with a caveat for middle-school students.
If a middle-school student wants to check out the book, they have to first get permission from their parents or guardians.
A committee for reviewing titles in school libraries was formed in 2021.
Bart Barker, the WCS public information officer, indicated that the school board was entertaining the notion of creating a “mature reader list.”
Middle school teacher joins prestigious club
A Mt. Juliet Middle School social studies teacher was recognized with a Milken Educator Award.
Tyler Hallstedt was the first teacher from Wilson County to receive the recognition. There are more than 2,800 former recipients.
The foundation actively seeks out possible candidates for the award through a confidential selection process. There are no nominees.
Lebanon selects new fire chief
Lebanon announced that Jason Baird would formally take over the city’s fire department for outgoing chief Chris Dowell in May.
Baird has served on the Lebanon Fire Department for almost 34 years and started his career in Lebanon.
He rose through the ranks from lieutenant, to captain, to assistant chief before the announcement was made.
One shot, one found dead in Mt. Juliet
A 911 call was made in reference to a male individual who had possibly been shot at Cedar Creek Marina. Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived on scene, where they found the man who had been shot.
According to authorities, the individual who was shot made reference to another individual seen at the scene in a camper.
Inside of the camper, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office found an individual who was deceased and subsequently called in detectives to conduct an investigation.
The cause of the individual’s death was under investigation as a possible homicide, but the detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with the district attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.
Man charged with homicide after shooting
Laquentin Raymond Hearn, 20, faced criminal homicide charges for his role in the deadly shooting that claimed Dominic Cellucci’s life.
The individual that police said is responsible was apprehended after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 that caused his car to flip.
Using the license-plate-reader camera system recently deployed in Lebanon, the Lebanon Police Department found the vehicle reported by witnesses and pulled a tag number that helped indicate Hearn as the owner.
Bakery bought to continue tradition
Rick Smith bought J. Clayborn’s Bakery in Lebanon after he learned of its forthcoming closing in December of 2021.
The bakery had been open for decades prior to its closing. It was during a visit December in which Smith learned that it was going up for sale.
Smith’s inquiry was prompted by a conversation that he had with his daughter-in-law, Nicole Smith, in Watertown during the fall of 2021. They stepped into the Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Company, when she informed her father-in-law that she always wanted to run “something like this.”
The bakery had been open for decades prior to its December closing.
FCS names baseball field for McNeal
The Friendship Christian School baseball field was named for long-time head coach John McNeal in a pregame ceremony prior to the Commanders’ home game with visiting Upperman on April 23.
In 30 years at the helm of the program, McNeal has led the program to 11 appearances in the state tournament, state championships in 2007 and 2013, and four state runner-up finishes.
McNeal — who has also served as the school’s head football coach for 34 seasons — has compiled more than 700 baseball victories.
Wreck in public square takes life
Tragedy struck on the Lebanon square on April 25 as commuters made their way home.
Following a two-vehicle collision, one motorist was killed, and another faced prison time on homicide and driving under the influence (DUI) charges.
The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. when a sport-utility vehicle, driven by 70-year-old Sandra Lee Strickland of Lebanon, collided into the back of a sedan, driven by 37-year-old Ashley Bailey.
Medical aid was rendered immediately to Bailey, who also had a 3-year-old passenger who was injured. Both were transported to a local trauma center, where the woman succumbed to her injuries.
The 3-year-old was released from the hospital by the next day.
Green Hill, Wilson Central hire girls basketball coaches
Green Hill High School and Wilson Central High filled girls basketball coaching vacancies in late April.
Jason Knowles was selected to succeed Erica Wilson, who was relieved of her duties in February.
Knowles was the head boys basketball coach at Cannon County for the past three seasons.
Joseph Simmons succeeded Cherie Abner, who resigned at the conclusion of the season after leading the program to its first district championship.
Simmons led Goodpasture to a 126-33 record during his five-year tenure there, reached the Division II-A State Tournament three times, and was twice selected as the District 4-2A Coach of the Year.
Machibroda rakes in honors
Cumberland University senior Nolan Machibroda was named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Year and also was selected as a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) First-Team All-American.
A senior from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Machibroda concluded the season with a .460 batting average, 17 home runs and 83 runs batted in. He had a 23-game hitting streak.
He was the program’s 10th player of the year and 70th All-American.
Machibroda signed a free-agent contract with the Minnesota Twins in late December. He became the 55th player in program history to sign with an affiliated team and the first since 2014.
Director steps down from economic board
The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Director G.C. Hixson formally announced his retirement at a board of directors meeting in late April.
Hixson worked in the role for 17 years, having overseen the introduction of numerous large-scale distribution centers and manufacturing facilities in Wilson County.
In a letter to the board, Hixson called serving as director a “privilege,” and he said that the decision to step down was not one he made lightly.
Hixson indicated that he would like to remain actively engaged throughout the transition phase.
MAY
Hutto to serve fourth term as Wilson County Mayor
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto’s election victory and fourth term for county executive was secured by winning the Republican primary on May 3.
Hutto thanked his opponent — Phillip Warren — for running a “clean race,” and added on Twitter that Warren kept him on his toes.
Hutto indicated that his campaign had been in full swing for months prior to the election but added that he did not want to trip at the finish line, so he personally stopped at all 18 polling centers in Wilson County.
Wilson County lieutenant takes action on his day off
When a woman in front of Wilson County Lt. James Lanier in line for comedian D.L. Hughley’s show at Zanies in Nashville collapsed, the decorated veteran and law enforcement officer’s first-responder instincts kicked in.
Lanier rushed to the front door, where he found a woman, who he estimated to be in her 60s, on the brink of unconsciousness. Lanier indicated that a pulse, even slight, meant that the subject did not need to do CPR.
After shaking the paramedics’ hands, Lanier reentered the comedy club. He said that the people waiting in line who had witnessed the scene applauded him.
School Board approves new pay plan
The Wilson County Schools Board of Education held a special-called meeting on May 16 and voted in favor of an updated pay plan to make Wilson County Schools more competitive with other districts.
Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell recommended the plan and said that it would make the district a more appealing destination for outside educators to join while also restructuring how teachers already in the system are paid.
The new pay plan combines an individual’s educational background with their experience as an educator.
Redevelopment to add more retail
Drinkard Development Vice President Jason Grimmett, along with Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, formally announced the plans to redevelop the Western Plaza Shopping Center on May 20.
The new tenant lineup will feature five stores, including Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Ulta, Five Below and Buff City Soap.
The development projects to add more than 100 retail-sector positions to the labor market in Lebanon, for a combined anticipated salary of more than $3 million.
The 67,000-square-foot facelift is also expected to contribute to a large tax haul, between sales tax and property taxes. Early estimates peg the anticipated sales tax in excess or $1.4 million per year, with another $45,000 coming from property tax.
Wilson County sends representatives in four sports to Spring Fling
Wilson County had representatives in four of the five sports that comprise the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling.
The Watertown High baseball program won its first state title, as did Green Hill pole vaulters Kyler Nichols and Carolina Bannach.
Among the other track and field competitors, Watertown junior Noah Clemmons finished as the state runner-up in the shot put.
In addition to Green Hill and Watertown, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Mt. Juliet Christian and Wilson Central also had athletes competing.
Green Hill, Watertown and Wilson Central also had state tennis qualifiers.
SRO helps save middle-school student’s life
When a Mt. Juliet Middle School student started choking in May, there was very little time to respond with appropriate medical attention.
The actions of the school’s nurse and school resource officer (SRO) in all likelihood saved the young man’s life.
Chase Dillard, the Green Hill High School SRO, observed the teacher, Rachel Atwood, retrieved the nurse, Sarah Baines, and immediately proceeded to return toward the classroom.
He followed Atwood and Baines back to the classroom. When he got there, Baines was already performing the Heimlich Maneuver on a student, and she summoned him over when she could not get the object dislodged.
According to reports, Dillard picked the student up off the ground and wrapped his arms around him from behind and provided a few strong thrusts. The object became dislodged, and the student was able to regain normal breathing patterns.
Bradshaw resigns at Watertown
Watertown High boys head basketball coach Matt Bradshaw resigned after 12 seasons at the helm of the Purple Tigers to become the head coach at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna.
After serving as an assistant coach at Lebanon, Bradshaw spent seven seasons as the head coach at Friendship Christian School, winning 143 games (the second-highest total for an FCS boys head basketball coach).
Bradshaw led Watertown to the district championship thanks to a win over Friendship Christian in 2012, which was the Purple Tigers’ first district title since the 1930s.
One year later, Watertown won district and region titles en route to the program’s only state-tournament appearance in school history.
Bradshaw is Watertown’s winningest boys basketball coach with 233 victories.
Watertown baseball wins school’s first state team title
The Watertown High School baseball team rolled to a 10-3 victory over Pigeon Forge to win the Class 2A state championship at Blackman High’s David Price Field.
The Purple Tigers scored two runs in the second inning, four in the third and four more in the fifth, outhitting the Tigers 12-5. Kendal Bayse, Lance Fripp, Mason Murrell and Alec Whitlock all produced two hits, and Bayse scored two runs and drove in three.
Charlie Mitchell came on in relief of Whitlock in the fourth inning to pick up the win, tossing 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball. Mitchell walked three and struck out four.
It was the school’s first state title in a team sport.
Under the direction of second-year head coach Mark Purvis, Watertown finished with a 29-9 record, winning 18 of its final 19 games.
Over their four games in the state tournament, the Purple Tigers outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 24-6.
Two Cumberland track and field athletes win national titles
Cumberland University’s Praise Idamadudu and Sibanda Dumoluhle claimed national championships on the final day of the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.
Idamadudu claimed her first NAIA championship in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.04. She also earned NAIA All-American honors in the 200-meter dash with a second-place finish in that event.
Dumoluhle claimed Cumberland’s second individual national title with his season-best distance in the triple jump of 15.45 meters.
New captains approved for WEMA
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) struggled to staff all of its stations due to lack of personnel, created by several departures, many of whom cited compensation as their reason for leaving in exit interviews.
Although county officials were remaining hopeful that the increased wages will help attract and retain employees, WEMA Director Joey Cooper conteneded that it’s wasn’t enough to address his department’s staffing woes.
Cooper told the Wilson County Budget Committee that he needed to be able to fill more captain positions, as his administration was being stretched too thin while it picked up the slack caused by personnel shortages.
The Wilson County Budget Committee decided to grant Cooper his three additional captains as long as WEMA was able to keep all of its stations open.
JUNE
Watson receives Lindsey Donnell Award
Cumberland University men’s soccer player Tyler Watson was voted as the 2021-22 recipient of the Lindsey Donnell Award.
The award is presented annually to a Phoenix student-athlete who excels in both academics and athletics. It is given in honor of Lindsey Donnell, a former Cumberland football Little All-American who later became a professor at the school.
Watson — a Simi Valley, California, native — is the program’s only two-time NAIA All-American, earning third-team honors in 2021 and honorable mention in 2017. He has been named to the Mid-South Conference First Team three times during his career and was the conference freshman of the year in 2017.
During his senior campaign of 2021, Watson provided a team-high 12 goals and five assists over 18 matches played. He concluded his career with 36 goals and 21 assists, ranking fourth in program history in both categories.
Residents oppose quarry
Residents of Trousdale and Wilson counties were given the opportunity to express their concerns about the proposed Hunters Point Quarry.
The proposed quarry site was a 147-acre plot of land that would be leased by Turn-Key Processing Solutions (TPS) from private property owner and Rutherford County resident Kirk LaLance.
No decision was made at the June meeting, but the Trousdale County Planning Commission turned down the site plan proposal for the Hunters Point Quarry in early July.
A legacy in the making
It took more than 150 years for Juneteenth, the event that honors formerly-enslaved peoples’ release from bondage, to officially be recognized as a federal holiday.
On June 18, Market Street in Lebanon was closed down for a Juneteenth festival celebrating the milestone of American liberty. Street vendors and local non-profits lined the streets as music played throughout. At the center of the celebration was Pickett Chapel.
On Saturday, city and county officials joined in with the dedication ceremony of an annex on to the building, which is the oldest free-standing brick structure in the county.
The annex contained displays as part of an African American museum curated by the Wilson County Black History Committee. For those in attendance, the day represented a message of hope.
County approves budget
Despite concerns that Wilson County might have to raise property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year in order to fund increased wages for county employees, the Wilson County Commission approved the budget ordinance without including any such increase.
After Wilson County conducted a pay study to compare county employee wages with neighboring counterparts, the results indicated that the necessary raises would require more than $6 million.
Cities approve early budgets
The Watertown City Council voted to approve its budget during a regularly-scheduled meeting in June and gave a raise to all city employees.
Employees at the Watertown Police Department recieved a $2 raise. All other city employees were to receive a $1 raise.
The Lebanon City Council also approved its budget in June.
The budget’s passage appropriated a cost-of-living increase of 7% for all city employees. It also funded the creation of 14 first-responder positions.
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners passed its yearly budget of $53.8 million.
Mt. Juliet’s public safety department has the largest department budget with $22 million, followed by the city government with $7.5 million. The city’s public works budget comes in at $5.6 million, and the city’s parks and recreation budget at $5.2 million.
New school sites approved
The Wilson County School Board voted to move forward with two sites for the construction of new schools during a special-called meeting on June 23.
Both school sites were needed to address growth rates that put pressure on existing county schools.
One of the approved sites on Central Pike consists of 20 acres and addressed growth in the Gladeville area.
The other parcel is on Double Log Cabin Road and is approximately 94 acres. WCS plans to build at least two schools on the property to address the needs created by excessive growth in that region of the county.
Elliott wins Ally 400
Despite three hours of weather delays, Chase Elliott outlasted the field to win the second annual Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Elliott led for the final 38 laps — and 42 total — and stayed on the track with eight other drivers during a caution with less than 10 laps left to take his first-ever win on the D-shaped oval, earning the trophy guitar.
It was his second win of the season.
One day earlier at the Superspeedway, Justin Allgaier won the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race.
The driver of the No. 4 Chevrolet took the checkered flag by 4½ seconds ahead of Trevor Bayne. He led for 130 of the 188 laps.
Honeycutt hired as Watertown boys basketball coach
Devon Honeycutt was selected among 15 applicants, eight of which garnered interviews, to lead the Watertown High School boys basketball program.
Honeycutt led Sunbright to a 16-10 record last season and a regional-tournament berth.
Honeycutt inherited a Purple Tiger program that compiled an 8-22 record last season, finishing tied for last in the four-team District 6-2A with a 1-5 league mark.
He succeeds Matt Bradshaw, who resigned a month earlier to accept the head-coaching position for the Stewarts Creek boys basketball program.
