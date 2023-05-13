All school districts in Tennessee are required to adopt a five-year strategic plan.
As the term for Lebanon Special School District’s current plan comes to an end this year, work has begun on a new plan for 2023-2028.
The initial draft of the new strategic plan was given to the LSSD school board at its May meeting on Monday.
“We’ve been talking about these points throughout the course of the year,” LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto said. “I’ve taken (the board’s) feedback and our teachers’ (feedback) and our community’s feedback. So, (there’s been) a lot of feedback throughout the year.”
The process of drafting the new strategic plan began in the fall of 2022 when Hutto and other leaders in the district began to meet with schools.
“We started with an evaluation of our current strategic plan and looked at where we were in relation to our goals,” Hutto said. “Then, we started with school meetings. I sat down with a group from all subject areas, the principal and assistant principal. We had three essential questions that we asked. What has Lebanon Special done well? Where can we grow? What are things you need to be more successful?”
When receiving feedback from teachers and school administrators about the areas in which LSSD can progress, one of the areas identified was handling growth. Some of the things that district employees identified as far as what LSSD is doing right included its family environment, community involvement and the size of the district.
“A revolving theme was that they’re very thankful for the size of the district,” Hutto said. “It’s smaller, and being able to know who their teammates are, being able to reach out to other schools and collaborate, that (was mentioned) in each meeting.”
The feedback from those meetings with schools was taken and used to create four central goals for the upcoming strategic plan.
The four goals identified in the rough draft of the district’s strategic plan were to cultivate student achievement and growth, support student safety and well-being, recruit, retain and cultivate high-quality employees, and finally to ensure resource responsibility.
The goal of cultivating student achievement and growth is all about effective instruction and utilizing tools to help students be the best they can be.
“The primary objective is to empower students by embracing high standards,” Hutto said. “We want to make sure that we’re effectively using our resources (like textbooks). We want to make sure we have engaging lessons that are well planned, and we want to make sure that we’re taking data from those lessons so that we can adjust instruction.”
To support student safety and well-being, the district will focus on mental health and behavior.
“The goal is to implement programs for student mental, emotional and behavioral health,” Hutto said. “The other piece (of this goal) would be physical safety and making sure safety plans are understood and implemented.”
To retain and cultivate high-quality employees, the district has a goal to promote a community of continual learners and a community of excellence through collaboration.
“We we always want to make sure that we have the absolute best teachers,” Hutto said. “Our foundational elements (as a district) are outstanding learning for all students, outstanding teaching in every classroom, and an outstanding principal as an instructional leader. We want to make sure we get the best teachers, and we want to make sure we keep the best teachers.”
The final goal of ensuring resource responsibility relates to the district’s finances.
“We want to make sure our buildings are up to date, that they’re well kept, that they’re clean,” Hutto said. “We want to may sure they’re a place that students want to attend and an environment that promotes learning. Financially, when we spend taxpayer dollars, we want to make sure that it does its intended purpose, which is to support student learning.”
Throughout May, the LSSD school board will review the rough draft of the strategic plan and its goals. In June, the board will vote on the strategic plan after feedback is given.
