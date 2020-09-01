MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian was 18 seconds from seeing an all-night rain turn into liquid sunshine when Lookout Valley rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to snatch a 25-21 win over the Saints at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Barry Wilmore Field last Friday.
Lookout Valley fell behind 21-7 early in the third quarter before rallying behind an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Evan Ferguson, a blocked punt which set up a 2-yard scoring run by Namarian Talley early in the fourth and the go-ahead 1-yard TD plunge by Jacob Winchester with 18 seconds left. The final drive was kept alive by a pass interference penalty on MJCA which negated an interception by the Saints’ Tyler Barnes.
Christian Link threw three touchdown passes, including scores covering 60 and 66 yards to Ja Thomas in the first half. Link’s 22-yard scoring flip to Kam Curtis put Mt. Juliet Christian in front 14-0 in the first quarter as the Saints successfully executed a pair of onside kicks to keep the ball out of the Yellowjackets’ hands until late in the period.
An MJCA fumble set up a 2-yard scoring run by Ferguson as Lookout Valley cut the margin to 14-7 going into halftime.
Link’s 66-yard scoring strike to Thomas opened the Saints’ 21-7 lead early in the third.
Mt. Juliet Christian fell to 0-2 while the Yellowjackets, who came up from Chattanooga, were playing their season opener. Both teams had games called off at the request of Grace Baptist. But Grace will come to Wilmore Field on Oct. 2 for an East Region game with MJCA, giving the Saints 10 games for this year instead of their scheduled nine.
MJCA will travel to Lafayette to take on Macon County at 7 p.m. Friday.
