Lorene “Nanny” Ford, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at age 83.
The funeral service, conducted by Gary Wilson and assisted by Danny Sellars, was at noon on Monday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment followed in Mount Union Cemetery, which is located in Scottsville, Kentucky.
Pallbearers were Jason Harris, Ken Rich, Tommy Rich, Kolbe Sanders, Thomas Holt and Keith Haynes. Honorary pallbearers were Cody Haynes, Eli Haynes and Brody Haynes.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday and on Monday prior to the service.
Lorene Rich Ford was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, to Sarah Carver Rich and Charles Rich.
She was a devoted Christian.
She loved her family and shared her skills of cooking and sewing for them and for all those around her.
She is survived by: her daughter, Lisa (Randy) Holt; grandchildren, Brian (Courtney) Haynes, Abby (Ronnie) Haynes, Wayne Howard, Scott (Kim) Howard, Thomas (Lacey) Holt, Meagan (Grant) Faulk; great-grandchildren, Cody Haynes, Eli Haynes, Brody Haynes, Evelyn Faulk, Olivia Lorene Goins; siblings, Arlene Sandlin, Joyce Sandlin, Jim Bob Rich, Kenneth Rich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Oliver Ford, Sr.; son, Oliver Ford, Jr.; granddaughter, Carrie Nyssen; parents, Sarah and Charles Rich; siblings, Edward Matthew Rich, Juanita Johnson, Wallace Joe Rich, Clorene Likens; and baby sister, Edna Mae.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
