When Watertown High School Student MaKayla Tyree took on a capstone project for the Future Business Leaders of America, she wanted to do something that would allow her to give back to the community.
The Watertown Clothing Basket was born from the 15-year-old’s idea of taking items from schools’ ”lost-and-founds” that would normally be donated to Goodwill and giving them away to people in the community for free. Jackets and hoodies have been pre-washed before being displayed every Saturday in February at First Baptist Church in Watertown.
This Saturday is the last day that the Watertown Clothing Basket will be giving away clothes, which will be available from 9 a.m. until noon.
“Right here in our town, just half a block from the middle school and the elementary school, we have First Baptist Church set up,” MaKayla’s mother, Faye Tyree, said. “People can come grab a jacket, grab a pullover, whatever is needed. It’s been very successful. The community has reached out. They’ve donated items. It’s went beyond what I could ever dream that it could be.”
Tyree went to the laundromat on the Watertown city square and washed each item that would be given away. She put flyers up to advertise the project around town and created social media accounts to spread the word.
Faye Tyree has seen the impact of her daughter’s project in the community through the children that come to the giveaways each weekend.
“The kids’ eyes are just sparkling,” Faye Tyree said. “They are just so thrilled. MaKayla also made signs that she held up by the street. The kids see free jackets and free pullovers, so we’ve had so many parents that were like, ‘They wouldn’t stop until we pulled over and pulled in.’ We were like, ‘This is what this is for.’ We want to give back.”
MaKayla Tyree started work on the project in November and had 146 items by the time she held her first giveaway in February, where 73 articles of clothing were given to people in the community. The second weekend in February, Freed brought 135 pieces of clothing and gave away 20. Last weekend, Freed gave away 43 out of the 137 items brought to the church.
“We’ve also had low-income families that have reached out,” Faye Tyree said. “That’s where our hearts are just growing, because we can see the blessing (that is) in their eyes.”
