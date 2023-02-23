When Watertown High School Student MaKayla Tyree took on a capstone project for the Future Business Leaders of America, she wanted to do something that would allow her to give back to the community.

The Watertown Clothing Basket was born from the 15-year-old’s idea of taking items from schools’ ”lost-and-founds” that would normally be donated to Goodwill and giving them away to people in the community for free. Jackets and hoodies have been pre-washed before being displayed every Saturday in February at First Baptist Church in Watertown.

