A proposed amendment to the Wilson County zoning ordinance that would change permitted lot size and allowable use criteria within agricultural and residential zoning districts sparked a debate amongst the county commissioners during its Monday night meeting.
The county commission voted to approve an amendment to the Wilson County zoning ordinance that will cause lot allowance to rise to 80,000 square feet in A-1 zoning districts. The R-1 zoning went from 25,000 for public sewer to 40,000 for all sewer. That was a substitution to the amendment recommended by the Wilson County Planning Commission.
“The planning commission’s recommendation was to amend that to maintain the current 40,000-square-foot, single-family allowance while increasing in the A-1 zoning district, with 120,000 square foot being maintained per the new standard that had been proposed for two family dwellings,” ”Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear said. “That’s specific to the A-1 portion.”
District 5 commissioner Jerry McFarland made a motion to approve the ordinance as recommended by planning department staff. He said that it was the version that the planning and zoning committee reviewed.
“There’s two resolutions on your desk,” McFarland said. “One is dated Feb. 2. The second is April 21. The one on April 21 was the one that came out of the planning commission. We and the planning and zoning committee studied this a couple of times and tweaked it and came out with one that is dated on Feb. 7.”
District 6 commissioner Beth Bowman asked the county commissioners to defer the vote on zoning modifications until a land use plan is available. The motion to defer was denied.
“I believe we cannot make a decision on zoning without a land use plan and map,” Bowman said. “The land use plan is more than a guide. It’s our strategic road map for who and what Wilson County will be over the next 20 years. It’s the why behind every decision regarding land in this county. The land use plan explains why we have strategically positioned areas of this county for agricultural preservation, residential living and commercial development. It’s the why behind thoughtful infrastructure planning, like roads, utilities and internet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.