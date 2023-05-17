Beth Bowman

A proposed amendment to the Wilson County zoning ordinance that would change permitted lot size and allowable use criteria within agricultural and residential zoning districts sparked a debate amongst the county commissioners during its Monday night meeting.

The county commission voted to approve an amendment to the Wilson County zoning ordinance that will cause lot allowance to rise to 80,000 square feet in A-1 zoning districts. The R-1 zoning went from 25,000 for public sewer to 40,000 for all sewer. That was a substitution to the amendment recommended by the Wilson County Planning Commission.

