Lotus Speck Graves, 86, passed away on Oct. 10, 2021.
A long-time resident of Lebanon until moving to Nashville and then Hendersonville for the past 18 years, she was a long-time member of Westland United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, and then Dalewood United Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
As a young lady she began her working career as a flight attendant for Braniff Airlines, based in Dallas, Texas. She later worked for the Wilson County Farm Bureau and retired from Federal Land Bank.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Knox and Minnie Lee Puryear Speck, and three brothers — Glenn Speck, Larry Speck and Doak Speck.
She is survived by: three daughters, Melanie Graves Khoury of Hendersonville, M.J. Graves (Clarke Gallivan) of Nashville, Beverly Graves (Kelly Moore) of Nashville; two grandchildren, Stephanie Khoury of Brooklyn, New York, Peter Khoury of Nashville; a sister, Sarah Eatherly of Lebanon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main St. in Lebanon, with Ryan Bennett officiating. Interment will be held in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service begins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or Room at the Inn.
Due to health concerns, the family requests visitors to please wear a face mask.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.