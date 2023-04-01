The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Erica Chick, a third-grade teacher at Lebanon’s Castle Heights Elementary School ...
School: Castle Heights Elementary
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach in a third-grade, self-contained classroom (English, language, arts; math; science; and social studies)
How long have you been in education? Eight years
How many years have you taught at your current school? Four years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Tuckers Crossroads Elementary for four years
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I love to explore and make memories with my husband and daughters. I’m also an avid reader and always have been.
How would you describe your teaching style? I pour everything I have into creating a learning environment that enables all of my students to feel important, safe, and successful in my classroom. I make it my mission to be more engaging each day than I was the day before. If you walk by my room, you will hear chants, and you will see students teaching and learning from each other. My classroom is not quiet. We move, and we interact with each other.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I am known for engaging students by using a variety of call-and-response strategies. I also strive to teach my students to use hand signals and accountable talk. This enables them to have meaningful and respectful conversations. I maintain a brisk instructional pace and purposefully provide opportunities for movement throughout each lesson.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? As a teacher, I encounter challenges every day, just like my students. We work hard to remain solution-focused. I am constantly adjusting my instruction to meet the needs of my diverse learners.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? One interesting fact is that I have a history at Castle Heights. I attended Castle Heights as a fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade student many years ago. I love that I am now walking the halls of Castle Heights as a teacher. We are truly a family at Castle Heights and strive to do what’s best for kids each and every day.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I wanted to do what other teachers had done for me. As a teacher, I knew that I could share my love of literacy with children. I am in this profession to make a difference and empower students to be able to be whatever they want to be. I try to help every student see that they have grit and can do hard things. More importantly, I want them to feel like they belong.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? I think the most fulfilling part of teaching for me is seeing my classroom community grow throughout the year. We truly become a family.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part of teaching is finding the time to fit in all of the things that I want to accomplish each year.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Dr. Michael Pigg and Dr. Shelley Armstrong made a major impact on me in my teaching career. They made me feel valued from the moment they hired me at Castle Heights, and they continually built me up as a teacher and a leader. I am a more confident educator because of them.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? If someone were to ask my students why my classroom is special, I hope they would respond with, “We are a family.” I love to hear my students talk about how they care about each other and feel at home in my classroom.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want to be remembered as a compassionate advocate who never gives up on children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.