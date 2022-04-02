Louise M. Jewell, 100, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Pavilion Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, J.C. and Annie McDonald; husband, Huffman Jewell; and sister, Ella Mae Donnell.
She is survived by: her daughters, Cynthia (Lanny) Cluck, Charlene True, Margaret (Charles) Faulkner; grandchildren, Annabelle (Clark) Hollis, Stephen (Connie) Massey, Melissa Bennett, Brian Faulkner, Kathryn (Joey) Welden; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Hearthside Senior Living and the Pavilion Senior Living for the love and care given to their mother during her time there.
Mrs. Jewell was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and a homemaker.
Visitation will be held on Monday at Partlow Funeral Chapel in the Partee House, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a graveside service to follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Massey, Caleb Massey, Clark Hollis, Cullen Hollis, Casey Hollis, Brian Faulkner, and Charles Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Highland Heights Church of Christ building fund.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
