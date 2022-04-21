Louise Warden Cox, 81, of Lebanon, and formerly of Old Hickory, passed away on April 17, 2022.
She is survived by: her daughter, Rebekah (Sean) Dozier of Lebanon; granddaughters, Allie Dozier, Anna Dozier; brother, Billy (Verneal) Warden of Celina; sister, Kathy (Marvin) Warden Badger of Crossville; and sister-in-law, Lorene Warden of Cookeville.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 63 years, Bobby Glenn Cox; parents, William Byrd and Allie Ruth Warden; brother, Richard Warden; sister, Margaret Warden Gray; and infant brothers, Russell Lynn Warden and David Lee Warden.
She was a member of Hermitage Church of Christ and Madison Church of Christ, active in the ladies Bible class at both churches and in the Brandywine Women’s Club.
Louise was adored by her husband, Bobby,
who called her the “prettiest girl in the world.”
She was a role model and champion for her daughter, Rebekah, and loved her son-in-law, Sean, as her own. Her favorite role was as Weesie to her granddaughters, Allie and Anna.
Louise leaves behind a legacy of boundless energy, talent, and style.
She worked tirelessly alongside her husband for Cox Heating and Air, managed
rental properties, and volunteered in ministries at her church, all while finding time for her hobbies of gardening, sewing, painting, and traveling.
She will be remembered for her ability to find bargains and stretch a dollar.
Her friends share wonderful memories of her annual Christmas Rook parties.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon). A graveside service will take place at a later date.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.