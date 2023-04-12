The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Kristin Cummings, a kindergarten teacher at Mt. Juliet’s Springdale Elementary School ...
School … Springdale Elementary
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach kindergarten.
How long have you been in education? 33 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? This is year six.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Southside in Lebanon and Elzie D. Patton in Mt. Juliet
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I enjoy singing with my class, but I am not very good. Thank goodness it does not matter to them.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy learning new strategies to use in my classroom, going to the beach and reading.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I love every child I have ever taught.
How would you describe your teaching style? My style has changed throughout the years, but I have always taught with love and humor.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I use music and games to keep students engaged, because I want them to love learning.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? It’s every year. A teacher that thinks they know how it is done will not continue to reach the students, because students change every year.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Our school has wonderful parent support. I can call parents at any time to have help in my classroom. Our moto is teamwork makes the dream work, and it is so true.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I love learning, and I wanted to make a difference to young children and make them love learning.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s students that remember my class and even seek me out to teach their children.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The changes in education can be very challenging. It is honestly the pressure that is forced upon classroom teachers by non-educators.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I think my view is still the same, but the stress and difficulty has changed through the years.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I think teachers have never really been given the same respect as other professionals. I would love to see that change.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I would love to have smaller class sizes or an aide in classrooms, especially with small children. There are so many students, and it is hard to meet all their needs.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I had a teacher that read to us every day after lunch. She told funny stories, and she taught me the love of reading.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I have had so many memorable moments, but it honestly comes down to the looks on a child’s face when they understand or learn something new.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “You have always been my favorite teacher,” or, “I remember when ...”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be remembered as a teacher who taught with her heart … a teacher who always had a smile for my students … a teacher who loved each child.
