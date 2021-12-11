Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.