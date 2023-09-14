Loyce Knowles Bradshaw, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 7, 2023, at her home.
Born in Warren County on Aug. 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Knowles and Robbie Davis Knowles.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Loyce Knowles Bradshaw, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 7, 2023, at her home.
Born in Warren County on Aug. 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Knowles and Robbie Davis Knowles.
Mrs. Bradshaw graduated from Warren County High School in 1954.
She was a member of the Lebanon First Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Bradshaw had a long career as an administrative professional — including as office manager for Lee, Danner, & Bass in Nashville — from which she retired at the age of 70.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, traveling, watching football games, and spending time with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her husband, Charles L. Bradshaw; twin sister, Joyce Knowles Badger; sister, Reva Vanderpool Pedigo; brother, Ralph Vanderpool; grandson, Dylan Johnson; and ex-husband, Jimmy Croft.
Mrs. Bradshaw is survived by: her children, Aimee (Jim) Maytag of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Leann (Andy) McGinnis of Anchorage, Alaska, Sammye (Vince) Pokryfki of Wasilla, Alaska, Jay Croft of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Nathan Pokryfki, Sydney Johnson, Jordan Manelick, Kristen Gross; and eight great-grandchildren.
At her request, there will be no formal service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library by mailing those to 108 South Hatton Ave., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.