A brother and sister from Lebanon have not been seen in more than a week. The Lebanon Police Department is now seeking assistance in located the lost teens.
According to a report from the LPD, Rodman Felindo Vasquez Hernandez, 17, and his sister, Lisbeth Omaidy Vasquez Hernandez, 16, were last seen at their aunt’s residence at approximately 9:30 p.m. on May 13.
The aunt resides on Hobbs Avenue in Lebanon.
The brother is listed as standing 4-foot-10. He weighs approximately 120 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black polo shirt and long pants.
The sister is reportedly 4-foot-6 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. When she was last seen, she was reportedly wearing a red blouse and a pair of blue jeans.
Authorities working the case have reason to believe that the siblings may be attempting to travel to Virginia, citing a possibility that they may already be out of state. The siblings have relatives that live in Virginia.
Anyone with information that might lead authorities to the teenagers’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Nate Beatty of the Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4349 or beattyn@ lebanontn.org.
