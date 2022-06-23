The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assisting in locating a runaway juvenile.
Christa’ja Jordan, 17, left her home during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The means by which she left remains unclear to authorities, who are operating under the belief that she may have had an unknown person pick her up in a vehicle.
When she was last seen, Jordan was wearing pajama pants, described as having moons and stars on them. She was also reportedly wearing a dark-colored tank top.
While it is believed that she is in Wilson County, the Lebanon Police Department indicated that she could also be in Davidson County.
Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det. Jay Spicer with the Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4374 or by email at jay.spicer@lebanontn.org.
