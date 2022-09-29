Following moves taken by the Lebanon Special School District Board on Monday, the next time it formally meets in November could be recorded for viewers at home.
Board members called the decision a good step for increasing transparency.
“I think it is a good thing,” said Steve Jones, the LSSD board chairman.
“There are a lot of things people think someone may have said at a board meeting. If we got a recording, that removes the doubt.”
Jones’ fellow board member Joel Thacker added, “I have always been a proponent of having meetings online. Everyone else does.”
Thacker indicated that he sees many similarities with how his church, West Haven Baptist, handled video recording at his church during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We use Vimeo live stream, which backs up to the cloud,” Thacker said.
“If we can get things up and going, that first November meeting could be a part of it.”
Expanding the board
Looking at growth trends, the school board discussed the possibility of expanding the number of seats it has.
Thacker offered a total of five seats as his vision for the board.
“It’s just my opinion, not me saying how it’s going to be,” Thacker said.
“What I asked the board to do is (permit) me to go out and do the research and bring it back to them.”
Thacker believes the board will be more representative of the school district with an extra two seats.
“You would have a hybrid board like in other districts,” Thacker said.
“You will have three zones for a better representation of Lebanon and two at-large to represent the district as a whole.”
The Lebanon City Council has six members and a potential tie-breaking seventh vote from the mayor. The LSSD Board doesn’t have a figurehead that can vote like the mayor.
As Thacker sees it, an additional perk would be the flexibility to have discussions with other board members without breaching the Sunshine Law.
“Right now, if I go to Steve (Jones) or Mark (Tomlinson), we’re talking about an issue, we are breaking the Sunshine Law,” Thacker said. “We could make a decision between the two of us to do something. With five, you allow other members to be able to talk.”
Words Matter initiative
LSSD Assistant Director Becky Kegley outlined a new initiative in the district about permitted language.
A letter to the parents of LSSD students was sent out last week. It indicated that through the program, “administrators, teachers and school counselors will help students think about the words they speak to each other” through a ranking (1-5) scale.
On Monday, Kegley called schools “a micro-society” of what is happening worldwide.
“You can hear people talking more aggressively and talking about things that should not be talked about in school,” Kegley said.
Kegley mentioned how the letter that was sent home included instructions for parents and guardians on how to minimize harmful language. Those steps include monitoring video games and social media and talking with their child about level-5 words.
The letter to LSSD parents outlined level-5 words as threatening.
“When these words are spoken — or gestures made to represent these words — they express harm to others and should never be spoken at school,” the letter read.
The sliding scale of the words ranges from level 5 to Level 1, which are “sweet and kind and really make others feel special and good about themselves,” according to the letter.
The line between acceptable and harmful is drawn between levels 2 and 3.
“Level 3 words can sometimes be hurtful,” the letter read. “Level 4 words are usually said in anger. They may be cuss words or labels that are meant to be mean.”
